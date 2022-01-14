Entire police department quits in Ohio

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

COAL GROVE, Ohio – The entire Coal Grove Police Department has resigned, according to WSAZ3 News.

After accepting the resignations of his three officers, Police Chief Randy Lewis submitted his resignation to Village Council. His last day is scheduled to be January 24th.

The announcement came at Thursday night’s council meeting.

Village Councilman Andy Holmes said council members expected Lewis’ resignation, as he was undergoing disciplinary action for a prior incident, but he said they were surprised by the resignation of the officers.

Holmes says the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is now responsible for protecting the village.

Village council meets again on January 27th and will discuss how to move forward.

Coal Grove is a village in Lawrence County, Ohio. It is located along with Ohio River and borders Ashland, Kentucky.

The Village is approximately two miles long.