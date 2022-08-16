Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Division of Police reported a marriage proposal at the graduation ceremony for the 150th Cleveland Police Academy class.

The proposal was captured in photos and shared on the department Facebook page. According to the agency, it is the first time a marriage proposal has taken place at an academy graduation in department history.

“We’re not crying, you’re crying,” Cleveland Police said on Facebook. “Today, for the first time in Cleveland Police history, we had a marriage proposal during an academy graduation!! Cleveland Police Officer Chris Porter proposed to Cleveland Police Officer Stephanie Martinez, who had, just moments prior, graduated from the 150th Cleveland Police Academy class. Congratulations to this wonderful couple!!”

We assume she said yes. Law Officer also offers congratulations!