Cleveland, Ohio – Cleveland police officer Jennifer Kilnapp was almost killed in the line of duty on July 20, 2020, when she was ambushed and shot multiple times searching for a suspect in a house. Kilnapp had been a Cleveland police officer for three years and was training a rookie cop when the shooting happened.

Kilnapp may now be facing a suspension for not activating her body camera prior to the shooting according to Fox 8. The shooting was captured by another officer on the scene.

Her father, John Kilnapp is a retired ATF Agent and told Fox 8 that when his daughter told him she may get suspended for failing to turn on her camera, he thought she was joking. John said that he’s “insulted, to angry, to here’s my daughter who’s got many more bullet holes in her body than she did when my wife and I gave her life.”

John explained that his daughter thought she turned her camera on, and that both her and her partner did so that night, as they did routinely while working together.

The Cleveland Police Department has yet to comment—however we certainly have plenty to say about this case: it is actually adding an insult to a nearly fatal injury. Check back as we update this story.

