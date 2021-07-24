Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















A sheriff’s deputy in Clark County, Washington was shot and killed Friday night and law enforcement authorities were looking for several suspects who may be armed and dangerous.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed about 11:30 p.m. on Friday that a deputy was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Vancouver Friday night. He had been taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, where a large number of sheriff’s vehicles arrived and later left in a procession Friday night, The Oregonian reported.

“It is with great sadness the Clark County Sheriff’s Office is informing the community a deputy was killed in the line of duty this evening,” the sheriff’s statement said. “This is a difficult time for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement agencies in Clark County and the surrounding Clark County, Portland metro area. Clark County law enforcement appreciates the support and understanding of the community in these tough times.”

The deadly encounter unfolded at The Pointe Apartments just east of Interstate 205. Two people have been detained and officers were searching for a third person, Vancouver police said.

Authorities advised people living in neighborhoods around Padden Parkway and Interstate 205 to remain locked inside and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

Sgt. Brent Waddell, sheriff’s spokesman, declined to detail the circumstances of the shooting during a brief news conference, citing an ongoing investigation.

He said authorities were looking for suspects who “should be considered to be armed and dangerous.”

“I anticipate that there will be a large police presence throughout the night,” Waddell told reporters, as a SWAT team descended on the area, KATU reported.

The deputy who was killed has not been publicly identified.