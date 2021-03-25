Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Moscow, Idaho – Three members of an Idaho church are suing police after they were arrested last fall for not wearing masks at an outdoor service. The Thomas More Society filed a lawsuit this week on behalf of Gabriel Rench, Sean Bohnet, and Rachel Bohnet against the City of Moscow, Idaho, as well as the city’s police chief, its prosecuting attorney, and the two arresting police officers according to the Daily Wire.

Rench and the Bohnets were arrested last September when approximately 300 people assembled outdoors to sing psalms in front of city hall in Moscow.

The event was organized by Christ Church, a prominent evangelical congregation in the town, and consisted of approximately 20 minutes of singing and was intended in part to protest Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert’s repeatedly extended mask mandate.