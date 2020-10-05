CHICAGO — The city of Chicago recorded another bloody weekend that included at least four fatalities and 36 people shot, local reports said.

The first weekend homicide occurred at about 5:45 p.m. on Friday night that included a man, 35, and a 14-year-old girl. The pair was walking on a street when a vehicle pulled up and opened fire, CBS Chicago reported.

The teen was struck in the ankle and thigh and the man was hit in the head. She is in good condition and he was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead. The report did not identify their relationship.

On Sunday night, a 17-year-old boy was reportedly dropped off at Mt. Sinai Hospital after absorbing multiple gunshot wounds. He was listed in critical condition, FOX reported.

Meanwhile, the Windy City recorded its deadliest September in over 25 years as it approaches 600 homicides in 2020, WTTV.com reported. Authorities reported 81 homicides last month, the report said.

“This has been an unprecedented year in policing, as a global pandemic and civil unrest have converged to present law enforcement with a crisis on multiple fronts,” Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said in a statement. “And yet, our officers remain committed to improving public safety despite these challenges.”