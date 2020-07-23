CHICAGO — Chicago police on Wednesday released surveillance video of a deadly shooting last weekend in hopes of apprehending two suspects.

The shooting occurred on a bridge along the Chicago River around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. As a result, one man is dead and a woman is wounded, according to CPD.

“Detectives are seeking to identify persons who were involved in, or witnessed, the shooting,” police said.

The nearly four-minute video shows a group of about 10 men walking on the Wabash Avenue Bridge before a few of them look off toward the street. Police highlight one man wearing black pants and a black T-shirt who then pulls out a gun and holds it in his right hand, Fox News reported.

A few moments later, the man opens fire, as another suspect behind him appears to pull out a weapon and fire off a few rounds.

Consequently, chaos breaks out as people scramble for cover and drop to the ground.

The man killed was identified as Gregory Crawford, 35, of Maywood, according to the Chicago Tribune. He died at a hospital after being shot once in the neck while driving. His unnamed female passenger, 25, was shot in both arms and was taken to the same hospital.

The shooting was part of another bloody weekend in Chicago that left a total of 10 people dead from gun violence and 60 wounded – including 10 minors, police said.

As of Wednesday, police were still attempting to identify the bridge shooters.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip at www.CPDTIP.com.