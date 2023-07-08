Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHICAGO — Multiple Chicago police officers are under an internal investigation involving allegations of officers having sexual interactions with female migrants at a West Side police station, according to multiple news outlets.

The incidents allegedly happened at the 10th District police station in North Lawndale.

Up until Friday afternoon, half of the lobby at the 10th District had been the temporary home for a number of migrant families.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, one of the officers has been accused of impregnating a teenage girl.

Both COPA and Internal Affairs are investigating according to ABC7 News.

Thousands of asylum seekers have been arriving in Chicago since last summer and hundreds have been sleeping on police station floors all across the city.