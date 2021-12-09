Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHICAGO — Chicago leaders may have found their answer to the record violence that has plagued the city. With 777 homicides for the year, the Chicago’s police has prepared their commanders to familiarize themselves with a plan to shut down the city’s central business district ahead of potential unrest this weekend.

Earlier this week, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot seemingly blamed businesses for the surge in crime by saying some have not followed their advice and hire security guards. Although it’s possible, those businesses actually believed that Chicago had a police department.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she’s “disappointed” that retailers aren’t doing their part to keep people safe. pic.twitter.com/DLOAh5dq0u — Jobob (@JobobTaeleifi) December 8, 2021

The new idea to literally shut the city down was discussed in a new internal memo, according to Fox News.

“In the event of civil unrest and looting, area deputy chiefs and commanders should identify mobilization points,” the memo reportedly says.

Days off for cops have reportedly been cancelled.