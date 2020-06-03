MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota’s Attorney General’s Office is expected to announce upgraded charges against Derek Chauvin, the white Minneapolis officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck, and has added new charges against the three other officers at the scene.

Chauvin will now be charged with second-degree murder, The Star Tribune first reported. The other three officers involved — Thomas Lane, J.A. Kueng and Tou Thao — will be charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is expected to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to announce further details.

In a press conference earlier Wednesday, Floyd’s family demanded that the other three former police officers involved in his death be arrested and charged before the memorial in his honor Thursday, FOX News reported.

Floyd’s son, Quincy Mason, who recently came from out of town to attend his father’s memorial service, spoke briefly at the press conference to ask for justice and thank everyone who has shown him support and love, saying “no man or woman should be without their father.”

