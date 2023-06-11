Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Reading, PA. – Charges were dropped against a street preacher who was arrested while citing Bible Verses in protest of an LGBTQ Pride event in Reading, Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Damon Atkins was arrested June 6 for”disorderly conduct, engaged in fighting,” but the charges were dropped after an official review of video evidence, the Berks County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

“The charges were withdrawn after the District Attorney’s Office reviewed the videos of the incident along with applicable case law,” the statement said.

Berks County Commissioner Christian Leinbach had told The Lancaster Patriot that he believed the arrest of Atkins was “unlawful” and “could open the City of Reading and their police department to legal action.”

In a video recorded of the incident, Atkins is seen talking with Sgt. Bradley McClure as he cites Bible verses to the attendees of the event, which reportedly included drag queens and children.

“This is public property,” Atkins said in an exchange with McClure, in which the officer agreed.

Atkins later shouted, “God cares!” the video shows.

“Let them have their day,” McClure replied, according to the footage.