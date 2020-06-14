Riots erupted in Atlanta following an officer involved shooting less than 24 hours ago.

What began as protests in the streets at the location of the shooting, a Wendy’s restaurant quickly turned into a angry mob setting fires around the location.

Hundreds flooded the streets before entering Interstate 75/85, bringing the major thoroughfare to a standstill.

At the time of this writing, the Wendy’s was on fire and gas stations were located close by.

The Atlanta Police Chief resigned earlier today and rhe mayor has called for the firing of both officers involved.

The reaction seems odd considering the suspect, Rayshard Brooks, fought with officers in the Wendy’s drive thru before taking an officer’s taser.

The investigation has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI Director Vic Reynolds said Saturday that his department obtained surveillance video of the incident from Wendy’s and reviewed video that witnesses posted on social media.

The Wendys where Atlanta Police shot and killed #RayshardBrooks has been lit on fire by protesters: pic.twitter.com/8i5uiAjPHp — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 14, 2020

The video shows officers begging Brooks to stop fighting and to get his “hands off the taser.”

Brooks was taken to a hospital, where he died, the statement said. One officer was treated for an injury and released, the GBI said.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter @SarahKallis