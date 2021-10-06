Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















The Zodiac Killer is one of the great unsolved criminal mysteries in the U.S. He has been connected to five murders that occurred in 1968 and 1969 in the San Francisco Bay area. The Zodiac Killer — unlike most serial murderers — taunted investigators with complex ciphers in letters sent to newspapers and police.

The homicides have been featured in books, movies and documentaries in the years since, and amateur and professional detectives have pored over the case in an effort to identify the killer.

The Case Breakers, a team of more than 40 former law enforcement investigators, journalists and military intelligence officers, has tackled other mysteries such as the D.B. Cooper hijacking heist. The group believes the killer is responsible for a slaying hundreds of miles away that was never linked to him, Fox News reported.

The Case Breakers believes the Zodiac Killer is a man named Gary Francis Poste, who passed away in 2018. The team’s years of digging uncovered new forensic evidence and photos from Poste’s darkroom. One image in particular features scars on the forehead of Poste that match scars on a sketch of the unidentified killer, according to the team of experts.

Other clues include deciphering letters sent by the Zodiac that revealed him as the killer, said Jen Bucholtz, a former Army counterintelligence agent who works on cold cases. In one note, the letters of Poste’s full name were removed to reveal an alternate message, she told Fox News.

“So you’ve got to know Gary’s full name in order to decipher these anagrams,” Bucholtz said. “I just don’t think there’s any other way anybody would have figured it out.”

Read more.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...













