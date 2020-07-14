An Oklahoma Chevrolet Dealership has taken a stand against the current state of affairs surrounding law enforcement. In a Facebook post by the owner of Mark Allen Chevrolet in Glenpool, Oklahoma, he says that he is “…disgusted with America’s weak approach on crime!”

” My mom whooped my ass on a regular basis as a reminder not to even think about disobeying her! She was the best single mom she could be and I understood. I think of our Police and first responders often. You guys are the best,” Allen said,

Allen offered law enforcement free oil changes the rest of the year as “a small token of our appreciation.”

Allen’s full message is below:

I’m disgusted with America’s weak approach on crime! My mom whooped my ass on a regular basis as a reminder not to even think about disobeying her! She was the best single mom she could be and I understood. I think of our Police and first responders often. You guys are the best!

Zoya and I would like to show our appreciation for you and all you deal with on a daily basis!

Now through the end of the year your oil change is on us. It’s not much but just a small token of our appreciation. All Police, any department, bring your credentials and your personal vehicle to either location.

Thank you and God Bless you all.

Mark and Zoya

Photo Courtesy: YouTube