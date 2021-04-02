Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Washington D.C. —The suspect who killed a Capitol Police officer and injured another has been identified as Noah Green—a self-proclaimed “Follower of Farrakhan”—and not a “white supremacist” despite many prejudiced assumptions that have been swirling around this incident.

Green—who posted several Facebook posts as a proud follower of the Nation of Islam—rammed a car into the barricade at the U.S. Capitol, striking two Capitol Police officers, and attempted to attack others with a knife. Green was shot and killed during the rampage.

Green also posted several concerning social media posts before Facebook took down Green’s page for some reason, as the NY Post reported.

For example, The NY Post reported that Green posted:

“I was on the right track and everything I had planned was coming into existence. It required long hours, lots of studying, and exercise to keep me balanced while experiencing an array of concerning symptoms along the path (I believe to be side effects of drugs I was intaking unknowingly),” he wrote on March 17, signing the message Brother Noah X.“However, the path has been thwarted, as Allah (God) has chosen me for other things. Throughout life I have set goals, attained them, set higher ones, and then been required to sacrifice those things.”

And in heaping praise upon Minister Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam leader, Green posted to Facebook that for those who “question this man” should look to “his life’s work,” which according to Green includes “calling a million black men to Washington, and standing up to the most powerful government of modern times.”

These and other remarks of Green’s postings now read like foretelling signs of Green’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. Tragically, Green killed and Capitol Police Officer William Evans, and the other officer remains hospitalized.

President Biden and other politicians appeared to have blinked. For example, in what seems to be an obsession with “white supremacy,” Biden declared that “White supremacists are the greatest domestic terror threat in America” as CNN reported. Yet, as this incident shows, the threat of Islamic extremism remains.

Meanwhile, it is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore how weak leadership, attempts to “defund the police,” and widespread contempt for law enforcement are making law enforcement officers—and the places and people they protect—more vulnerable.