COSTA MESA, Calif. – A youth soccer coach in Orange County was taken into custody Thursday, accused of child molestation and possession of child pornography, police said.

The suspect was identified as Joshua Clever, 39, by the Costa Mesa Police Department. The agency is also seeking help from the public as investigators believe there are more victims, KTLA reported.

Clever, a soccer coach from Santa Ana, is suspected of “grooming” a 14-year-old player for months and then taking advantage of her by having unlawful sexual intercourse, police said in a press statement.

“Clever subsequently gained private access to Jane Doe and is accused of having unlawful sexual intercourse with the victim,” police noted.

The girl’s parents discovered the crimes and notified police. Following an investigation, Clever was arrested on Thursday. He subsequently posted $100,000 bail and was released from custody.

After Clever posted bail, detectives discovered pornographic images of teenage girls on his cellphone, according to authorities.

As a result, he was re-arrested on an additional charge of possession of child pornography, according to KTLA.

Detectives are now trying to identify and interview additional victims and have sought help from the public.

Law enforcement authorities did not name the organization that employs Clever, only saying he works for a company in Santa Ana.

