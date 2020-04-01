ADVERTISEMENT

A Santa Rosa (CA) police officer died Tuesday of complications caused by the coronavirus.

Detective Marylou Armer 43 years old, served in the Santa Rosa Police Department for more than 20 years, Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro said in a statement. She was one of the first employees to test positive for COVID-19.

Armer is the first Napa County resident to die from COVID-19.

Detective Armer was assigned to the domestic violence sexual assault team. She began her career as a field evidence technician in 1999 and became a police officer in 2008.

According to the Press Democrat, The chief worked with her when she was a field evidence tech and supervised her on one of his early overnight shifts.

“She was always proactive and there with a smile,” he wrote in a department memo, “We are all going to miss her terribly.”

The agency has 170 officers and as of Monday, 8 have tested positive for COVID-19.

108 employees have been tested.

Detective Armer was the first California police officer to die from the disease.