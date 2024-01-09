Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The crash and subsequent discovery occurred off Mount Baldy Road in the Angeles National Forest in an area that borders San Bernardino County and Los Angeles County. First responder crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department conducted the rescue Sunday afternoon after a hiker discovered the wreckage and called 911, reported FOX 11 Los Angeles.

The female crash victim was found conscious, but suffered trauma and was airlifted to an area hospital with injuries that were considered moderate to major, according to authorities.

Rescue officials confirmed the woman survived five days and four nights in frigid cold temperatures with little to no water after her truck careened down the cliff in the Angeles National Forest.

“She’s lucky because the car was down in the bushes, you couldn’t even see it,” said one person.

The woman’s identity has not bee released by authorities. She reportedly told rescuers she crashed her Ford Ranger while trying to avoid hitting a deer Wednesday night. Her truck plunged off the side of the road and down into an embankment near mile marker 3.3.