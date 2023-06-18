Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A bus driver hired to transport the Pittsburgh Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee was arrested and charged with DUI after the police escort stopped the vehicle Thursday night. The Pirates had boarded the bus after losing to there Chicago Cubs when an Illinois State Police escort stopped the bus after noticing some erratic driving.

Police said the driver, later identified as 61-year-old Ronald E. Funderburke of North Carolina, displayed several signs of impairment as reported by Fox News.

Funderburke was working as a contractor and has no direct affiliation with the team.

The Pirate organization confirmed the incident.

The Pirates have a record of 34 wins and 35 losses, fourth place in the National League Central.