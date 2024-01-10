Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – Julio Urias, a star MLB pitcher, will avoid felony domestic violence charges, according to a document filed Tuesday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Urias, 27, has pitched his entire MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was arrested for felony domestic violence Sept. 3 at BMO Stadium in Exposition Park where Lionel Messi and Inter Miami played LAFC that night in a Major League Soccer match attended by many celebrities, Law Officer previously reported.

On the night he was arrested, Urías “pushed his wife against a fence and pulled her by the hair or shoulders,” according to the L.A. DA’s charge evaluation worksheet. The document also stated that neither his wife’s injuries nor Urías’ “criminal history justify a felony filing.”

As a result of the decision, the case has now been turned over to the Los Angeles City Attorney who may choose to file misdemeanor charges, KTLA reported.

Urias was arrested during the playoff run at the end of the baseball season. This was the second domestic violence arrest in four years for the southpaw hurler and the Dodgers quickly cut ties with him as he was set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

In 2019, Urias received a 20-game suspension from MLB for an offense in which he was accused of pushing a woman. Prosecutors eventually dropped charges in lieu of a diversion counseling program.

MLB has yet to take action against Urias for the latest domestic violence allegation, though he is likely facing another suspension.

The 27-year-old star of the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series run is currently a free agent, but has not been mentioned during broadcast conversations regarding his services as teams and general managers are obviously waiting to see what kind of consequences he will ultimately face.

Prior to his arrest, the market for a left-handed pitcher with his pedigree would have likely been in the $200-$300 million category. However, he is currently getting shutout.

Urias was the only 20-game winner during the 2021 season and was the recipient of the Warren Spahn Award in back-to-back seasons. During his 8-year MLB career he is 60-25 with a 3.11 ERA, according to ESPN stats. He also pitched for Mexico during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.