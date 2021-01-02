Spread the Word













A trooper of the Massachusetts State Police was shot and injured late Thursday night while responding to a report of gunfire in western Massachusetts.

The sound of the gunfire reportedly triggered Shot-spotter around 11:17 p.m. in the area of 104 Stafford St. in Springfield, according to state police spokesperson David Procopio. After a preliminary investigation, Procopio said troopers believe two people exchanged gunfire in a parking lot.

A trooper and a Springfield police officer both responded to the alert, WCVB reported.

“Evidence suggests that upon the arrival of the trooper and officer onto Nursery Street, a male suspect fired two rounds at their cruisers,” Procopio said.

One of the bullets passed through part of the police unit before hitting the unidentified trooper. As a result, the Springfield police officer provided emergency medical aid at the scene. A second trooper arrived and took his wounded partner to Baystate Medical Center, according to the news organization.

Officials say a description of the suspect was broadcast and a another trooper soon spotted the man on Stafford Street. The trooper engaged in a foot pursuit with the suspected gunman, but soon lost him nearby.

However, Springfield police subsequently found and arrested the man, who was later identified as Christopher Gardner, 31, WCVB reported.

Gardner faces charges including armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery and assault with a dangerous weapon. He is being held on $150,000 cash bail pending arraignment on Monday.

After receiving overnight treatment, the wounded trooper was released from the hospital. According to WCVB, the trooper graduated from the police academy in May, 2020.

Procopio said the circumstances surrounding the initial shooting remain under investigation. The second person involved in the initial gunfire was not located.

“I commend our trooper for his proactive response to the shot-spotter alert that led to his being shot. He rushed to a scene where he knew violence was occurring, in order to investigate and end a threat to public safety,” said Col. Christopher Mason, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police. “I am also extremely grateful to the Springfield officer who cared for our injured trooper at the scene, to the EMTs who treated him and took him to the hospital, and to the medical professionals who cared for him there. Last night’s shooting once again underscores the dangers faced on any given shift by Massachushetts State Troopers and all police officers who protect our communities. Again we are reminded — as if any reminder was necessary— that no tour of duty is routine or predictable for law enforcement officers. We continue to investigate the incident so that we may identity and hold accountable the person or persons responsible for this violent act, and we will continue to provide all necessary support to the trooper involved.”

