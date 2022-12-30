Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SCRANTON, Pa. – A criminal justice graduate has been arrested for the murders of four University of Idaho students more than six weeks ago. The DailyMail reports that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested after a SWAT team took him into custody at approximately 0300 hours this morning in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

A white Hyundai Elantra – the same make and model of car being sought by investigators in connection to the killing – is said to have been towed from outside Kohberger’s home.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, were stabbed to death in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13 – with Xana’s freshman boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, also killed in the massacre.

Friday’s arrest comes after law enforcement authorities have been heavily scrutinized during the ongoing investigation.

Sources reveal that authorities had identified the suspect and had been looking for him for some time. Kohberger was arrested more than 2,400 miles from the crime scene.

It is believed that Kohberger was a PhD student at Washington State University and did not attend the University of Idaho.

Kohberger graduated from DeSales University in Pennsylvania in May 2022 with a Master of Arts in criminal justice.

Moscow Police will hold a press conference at 3:00 p.m. CST.

The coroner and police confirmed that each of the students had been stabbed multiple times in the torso – and were ambushed in their sleep.