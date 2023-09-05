Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – A brutal man was captured on video last week striking a 60-year-old woman more than 50 times with her own cane in a New York City subway, yet no one intervened to help.

The savage attack transpired about 3:30 a.m. on Friday when the woman was walking at the West 116 Street and Lenox Avenue station, NYPD officials told the New York Post.

The unidentified male suspect brutalized the woman with an umbrella during the outset of the attack. She tried to defend herself with her cane, but he grabbed it as she fell to the ground screaming, the graphic two-minute video showed.

The suspect proceeded to strike the woman with her own cane more than 50 times all over her body. The attacker beat the woman so hard — including her head — that he broke the cane.

Finally, the victim managed to grab the cane on approximately the 51st strike and take it away from her attacker, yet he continued to pummel her with a closed fist as his pants dropped down, exposing his butt to the camera, the Post Millennial reported.

This poor woman was beaten by a homeless man within a subway station for an entire two minutes with no intervention. The stuff of nightmares. pic.twitter.com/fbm3wnV5yT — Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) September 3, 2023

When the video begins, you can hear observers commenting on the attack, but the audio abruptly cuts out after 13 seconds.

The unidentified suspect fled the scene before police arrived and has not yet been arrested, officials told the New York Post.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

As witnesses were criticized for failing to help the woman against her attacker, Law Officer’s management team noted, “This could be the Bragg effect.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has filed criminal charges against citizens defending life and property. Two notable cases involve a Manhattan bodega clerk who defended himself from an attacker and was charged with murder last year. Also, a former Marine took action against a threatening man on a subway in June and was subsequently charged with manslaughter.

After an onslaught of harsh and direct criticism, Bragg finally dropped the controversial murder charge against bodega worker Jose Alba, Law Officer reported.

However, Marine veteran Daniel Penny still faces a manslaughter charge despite being called a “hero” by observers.

Bragg is also one of several Democrat prosecutors who have charged former President Donald Trump with alleged crimes.