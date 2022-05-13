Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PHILADELPHIA – Stunning surveillance video shows part of a lethal ambush attack on a man pumping fuel at a Philadelphia gas station on Monday.

Video released by the Philadelphia Police Department shows two assassins dressed in all black clothing, gun down the victim about 2:30 p.m. at a Gulf Station in North Philly, authorities said.

The footage shows the suspects pulling into the gas station ahead of the pumps in a maroon Mazda 3 with New Jersey plates. The hooded gunmen hopped out of the car and flanked the intended target. One suspect maneuvered with a handgun, the other with an assault rifle, similar to an AK-47, the video showed.

The suspects fired multiple times on the victim, the New York Post reported.

Following the ambush shooting, the attackers retreated to the idling suspect vehicle, hopped in the backseat while their getaway driver made a wild turn and fled from the scene.

The victim — identified as Brandon Dixon — ran from the gunmen, but suffered traumatic wounds to the head and face.

Responding officers rushed Dixon to Albert Einstein Hospital where he was pronounced dead, reported FOX 29 Philadelphia.

Officials with the Philadelphia Police Department called the shooting a “brazen act of viciousness.”

Police have not revealed a motive for the deadly ambush of Dixon, a father of a 5-year-old girl, the news outlet reported.

Brandon Dixon, 30, was shot and killed Monday at a busy Philadelphia gas station. (Image via FOX 29)

“I don’t know who’s raising these children, but they don’t care. They have no empathy,” Dixon’s mother Lisa reportedly said.

“They have nothing in them. They don’t care and they took my baby’s life.”