The Boston Police Department said Wednesday it is mourning the death of K9 Rocky.

Boston police said the 7-year-old died after a brief illness, WCVB reported. He was an active duty K9 at the time of his death.

Rocky served Boston during his six-year career as a dual purpose patrol and explosive detection K9.

“His handler and partner noted that Rocky was a great dog who enjoyed working and will be dearly missed,” Boston police said.