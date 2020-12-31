Black Lives Matter said Thursday the $600 stimulus payment included in the government’s most recent coronavirus relief package is far too little to support struggling families and is demanding monthly checks instead.
Black business ownership: 40% decline.
Eviction risks: 40 mil. people
Black families are struggling to keep roofs over their heads, food in their bellies, and healthcare covered.
This isn't about a stimulus. This is about survival. And $600 aint it. We demand monthly checks.
— Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) December 31, 2020
BLM did not respond to Fox News’ query as to whether it has approached the incoming Biden administration about monthly income.