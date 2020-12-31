Share













Black Lives Matter said Thursday the $600 stimulus payment included in the government’s most recent coronavirus relief package is far too little to support struggling families and is demanding monthly checks instead.

“Black families are struggling to keep roofs over their heads, food in their bellies, and healthcare covered. This isn’t about a stimulus. This is about survival. And $600 ain’t it. We demand monthly checks,” the group said in a post on Twitter.

Black business ownership: 40% decline. Eviction risks: 40 mil. people Black families are struggling to keep roofs over their heads, food in their bellies, and healthcare covered. This isn't about a stimulus. This is about survival. And $600 aint it. We demand monthly checks. — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) December 31, 2020

BLM did not respond to Fox News’ query as to whether it has approached the incoming Biden administration about monthly income.

