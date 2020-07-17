A supervising video producer for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign tweeted a meme in June that urged people to stop calling the police “pigs.” At first blush you might think she’s supportive of law enforcement, but that is not the case. She goes on to mockingly say, “Pigs are highly intelligent and empathetic animals who would never racially profile you.”

The offender is a videographer named Sara Pearl. She also retweeted a user’s comment that while “pigs are sweet, intelligent and compassionate,” police officers are “monsters” who “don’t deserve to be called pigs.”

On June 1, Pearl tweeted simply, “#DefundPolice.” Days later, she said Buffalo’s police department should be “defunded immediately,” FOX News reported.

And, after several Dallas police officers were killed in 2016 by a sniper who “wanted to kill white people,” Pearl dinged the National Rifle Association for tweeting its condolences in that case but not for prior shootings: “Of course they respond to the officers but not to the previous shootings :(”

The Biden campaign did not reply to Fox News’ request for comment, although the campaign confirmed it received the request for comment. Fox News also reached out to Pearl for comment. Pearl did not reply, but she deleted all of these tweets shortly afterward.

The lack of response from the Biden team surprised conservatives.

“Joe Biden can’t stand up to his supporters or staff who are calling to Defund the Police. Scary!” wrote Richard Grenell, Trump’s former director of national intelligence, after the article was first published.

“The Biden campaign didn’t respond to when given the chance,” Grenell added. “Why wouldn’t the Biden campaign immediately say ‘of course we don’t support this!’??!”

Joe Biden can’t stand up to his supporters or staff who are calling to Defund the Police. Scary! The Biden campaign didn’t respond to when given the chance. Why wouldn’t the Biden campaign immediately say “of course we don’t support this!”??!https://t.co/BNP2BYO54G — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 17, 2020

Pearl’s comments came as the Trump campaign has portrayed Biden as weak on policing amid a nationwide movement to “defund” the police. Earlier in the week, the National Association of Police Organizations endorsed Trump for reelection.

According to her Twitter account, Pearl started with the Biden campaign on July 1, after working with Bernie Sanders’ campaign. The anti-police tweets were posted in June, just days before she officially was hired.