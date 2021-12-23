Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Baltimore – Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced that Officer Keona Holley has been removed from life-support. Her health has been “deteriorating over the last couple of days and her family, in consultation with her doctors, has had to make the most difficult decision,” said Commissioner Harrison.

Law Officer reported that Holley was ambushed and shot in the head twice as she sat in her patrol car one week ago. Police announced the arrest of two suspects after they recovered a vehicle of interest based on surveillance video reviewed by detectives.

“Our prayers are with Officer Holley’s family and loved ones, co-workers and the entire community. I thank her and the entire BPD community for their commitment, service and sacrifice. We mourn Officer Holley’s death together and we will heal together,” said Commissioner Harrison.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Officer Keona Holley, a devoted public servant who worked selflessly to protect our community,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “Baltimore will never forget Officer Holley’s sacrifice and commitment to making a difference in her beloved city. I ask that everyone please keep Officer Holley’s family in your prayers as they endure the holiday season without their mother, daughter, sister and loyal friend.”