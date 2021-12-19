Baltimore, Maryland – Two suspects have been arrested in the ambush shooting of Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley according to the Baltimore Sun. Holley, a two year veteran of the agency, remains on life support after being shot twice in the head and once in the hand while sitting in her patrol car early Thursday morning.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said investigators used security camera footage along with license plate readers to identify the owner of a vehicle seen fleeing the area.

Harrison said that after recovering a vehicle of interest Thursday, detectives tracked down a person of interest, who was brought in for questioning and police later took a second person of interest into custody.

At a news conference Friday, Harrison said two men, 31-year-old Elliot Knox and 32-year-old Travon Shaw, shot Holley before fatally shooting another victim, 38-year-old Justin Johnson, in the 600 block of Lucia Avenue.

According to Harrison, both suspects have extensive criminal records spanning multiple jurisdictions, and they confessed to the shooting.

Harrison said the motive is not known at this time.