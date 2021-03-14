AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police officer Christopher Taylor has been indicted for the charge of first-degree murder as a result of an on duty shooting, which claimed the life of Mike Ramos last year.

On April 24, 2020, a 911 call came in to the Austin Police Department reporting two people doing drugs in a vehicle in a parking lot near East Oltorf Street and South Pleasant Valley Road in southeast Austin. The caller said that one man was reportedly holding a gun, KVUE reported. A gun was not found anywhere in the car, detectives said.

Police believed the vehicle could have been involved in a burglary and evading police the day before, which APD Chief Brian Manley later confirmed.