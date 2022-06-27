Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ATLANTA — Law enforcement authorities in Atlanta are investigating a shooting that has left one woman dead and another hospitalized and going through emergency surgery all because a Subway worker put too much mayonnaise on a sandwich, police said.

Officers of the Atlanta Police Department were dispatched to a Circle K gas station at 74 Northside Drive Southwest at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday regarding a shooting that just occurred.

Upon arrival, they discovered that two women had been shot after a dispute about the amount of mayonnaise on a customer’s Subway sandwich, WSB-TV reported.

The co-owner of the Subway at the downtown Atlanta location, Willie Glenn, said the crime is heartbreaking.

“It just breaks my heart, to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon, and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich,” Glenn mourned.

The victims were not identified, but they are described as “young women” who recently began working at the business about three weeks ago.

“They were just model employees,” Glenn said.

Interim Chief Of Police Darin Schierbaum highlighted the role that verbal disagreements play in a majority of homicides.

“An argument leads to someone picking up a weapon and firing that gun, leaving someone dead or someone critically injured,” Schierbaum said. “We need individuals to talk out their disputes, walk away and do not pick up guns. We can take down drug operations that breed violent crime, we can dismantle gang organizations that breed violent crime, we can stop robbery crews that breed violent crime, we cannot stop someone who is mad because there is too much mayonnaise on their sandwich.”

Al Robinson, also a co-owner of the Subway restaurant, lamented the circumstances, according to the news outlet.

“You pull out a gun and shoot somebody, over a sandwich, my heart just breaks right now,” he said.

The condition of the surviving victim who underwent surgery is unknown at the time of pubication.

No one has been arrested as police are poring through video surveillance and speaking to witnesses in an effort to identify and arrest the suspect.

