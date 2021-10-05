NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An ATF agent has been seriously wounded and a suspect is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to a report.
The ATF agent was trying to make an arrest related to a narcotic investigation. The deceased suspect has been identified as Corey Daniel Wellman.
The shooting occurred Tuesday about 2:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Murfreesboro Pike, across from Metro Police headquarters, WZTV reported.
Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) spokesperson Don Aaron said the federal agent was trying to bring a man into custody in connection with a drug investigation when shots were fired.
The unnamed agent suffered serious, unspecified injuries and is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.