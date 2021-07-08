Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















LOUISIANA — An armed suspect who broke into a family’s home in Louisiana and threatened a mother June 30, near Clinton, was fatally shot by the woman’s 12-year-old son, authorities said.

There were three suspects involved in the crime. The deceased suspect was identified as Brad LeBlanc. According to East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeffery Travis, the man was armed with a handgun when he encountered the unnamed woman outside her house the morning of the incident, Fox News reported.

LeBlanc, 32, forced the mother inside where a struggle continued. Her unidentified son believed his mother’s life was imperil and fired at LeBlanc with a hunting rifle, Travis said. The violent intruder died at a local hospital.

The sheriff said there is no evidence that would incriminate the boy and there are no plans to pursue charges. Ultimately, the DA will make the decision whether the shooting was justified.

Additional suspects related to the crime were taken into custody, Fox reported.

Johnathon Barker was charged with second-degree murder, principal to aggravated burglary and principal to aggravated kidnapping. Travis said that Barker isn’t directly accused of killing anyone, but his participation in the burglary led to LeBlanc’s death.

Jennifer Bond was charged with one count of accessory after the fact. She and Barker were booked into the parish prison, according to reports.

The sheriff said he’s been in contact with the woman whose home was broken into and that she has taken steps to get her son counseling assistance after the fatal shooting,

“The mother is understanding that he’s going to need some treatment and need to talk to people and helping him understand that he’s a very normal person that was put in an abnormal situation,” Travis said.