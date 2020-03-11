A Hot Springs (AR) officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop Tuesday night.
The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 pm in the small town known best for being the home of former President Bill Clinton.
Hot Springs Officer Brent Scrimshire returned fire and struck the suspect.
Both Officer Scrimshire and the suspect were transported to a local hospital where the Officer Scrimshire later died.
The identity of the suspect has not yet been given by authorities.
Hot Springs has a population of 35,000 residents and is a popular vacation spot. It is located 50 miles southwest of Little Rock, which is in the center of the state.