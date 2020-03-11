The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 pm in the small town known best for being the home of former President Bill Clinton.

Both Officer Scrimshire and the suspect were transported to a local hospital where the Officer Scrimshire later died.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been given by authorities.

Hot Springs has a population of 35,000 residents and is a popular vacation spot. It is located 50 miles southwest of Little Rock, which is in the center of the state.