A suspected serial killer has three new murder charges, bringing the deaths he has been accused of to 17 in the state of Texas, in Dallas and Collin counties.

Police report that Billy Chemirmir killed residents at senior living facilities and stole their belongings.

Fox 4 reports that there are more deaths that he is believed to have committed but has not been formally charged yet.

Joyce Abramowiz was found dead in June 2016. Margaret White was found dead in August 2016. Doris Wasserman was found dead December in 2017.

They are the latest alleged victims of 48-year-old Billy Chemirmir. All three lived at The Tradition Prestonwood in North Dallas.

The indictments for Chemirmir in all three cases describe the manner of death as “smothering the deceased with a pillow” and reference the use of a “deadly weapon. The murders committed allegedly while burglarizing the victims.

Chemirmir is accused of posing as a maintenance worker or caregiver to gain access to several facilities.

The families of 82-year-old Abramowitz and 90-year-old Wasserman, along with several others, are also suing in civil court alleging Tradition Prestonwood had poor security measures.

The deaths are also sparking changes to state law.

State Representative Jared Patterson of Frisco filed a bill that would require families to be notified if the medical examiner changes a death certificate — as was the case with at least one of Chemirmir’s alleged victims when the ME revisited the case.

Chemirmir’s attorney has not made any comments.

What is seemingly unbelievable is the lack of media coverage on what appears to be the investigation and arrest of one of the most prolific serial killers in history.

8 hours after the local Dallas media ran the story, just one national news outlet, The Daily Mail, reported on it.

That should be all you need to know about the American news media. They were out done once again by a news organization in the United Kingdom.

With daily news on what President Trump had for lunch or of a cop handcuffing a juvenile, it makes you wonder, what our media is actually trying to do.

Tell the news….or give a narrative?