FAIRFAX, Virginia — A Washington D.C. man known as the “shopping cart killer” is in custody after authorities believe they have linked four murders to him. And there could be more victims.

The suspected serial killer, 35-year-old Anthony Eugene Robinson of Washington, D.C., was charged with two recent homicides in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

“We’re here today to talk about a serial killer — and that is a phrase that I’ve used sparingly in my three decades in this profession,” said Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis.

Police say the bodies of four victims have been found since August in the commonwealth. They are now looking to identify more victims.

Human remains were found on December 15th in an isolated wooded area near a Target shopping cart in the 2400 block of Fairhaven Avenue in northern Virginia. The woman is believed to be 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown. Although police said they don’t have 100% identification yet, they believe a tattoo on the woman’s body identifies her. One other female victim remains unidentified.

“The reason why we’re not waiting to share this information, waiting until we get positive 100% DNA or dental verification… is because we believe that there may be other victims in the area and throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. And we need to act now,” Davis said.

Authorities say the suspect found his victims on dating sites and then met them at area motels. He met at least two victims at the Moon Inn, located in the 6100 Richmond Highway in Fairfax County.

Davis said he then inflicted trauma on his victims, before killing them.

“He transports their bodies to their final resting place literally in a shopping cart,” Davis added.

“He’s a predator as all serial killers are and it’s our collective effort in law enforcement to do everything we can with each other and with the community to identify other places where he has been so we can bring closure and ultimately justice,” Davis added. “Our shopping cart killer does unspeakable things with his victims.”

“We believe he’s responsible for these four deaths. But what else is he responsible for?” Davis asked.

Robinson has addresses linked to him as far north as New York to Prince George’s County to Washington D.C.

“We know he’s obviously traveled all the way down to Harrisonburg. But where else has he been? Where else has he laid his head? Where else has he worked? Who does he know and all the jurisdictions in between?” Davis asked.

Davis said Robinson has a “remarkable absence” of criminal history. He is described as transient and having many jobs over the years.

Police are looking at cases back two or three months, but they said they just don’t know how far back the cases may go according to ABC7.

“That’s what worries us. You know, he didn’t suddenly turn into who he is three months ago,” Davis said. “So that’s why we’re painstakingly going through his whereabouts, his relationships, his employment history to figure out if in fact there are other victims, and like Major Carroll said he may have had interactions with women that he’s met on these dating sites who have for whatever reason know something about him.”

Police are now looking for leads in this case and possibly more victims. They are asking anyone with additional information to call Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

