NEW YORK — Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., claimed that the NYPD’s new robot dog is “being deployed for testing on low-income communities of color with under-resourced schools.” On Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez blasted the technological creation “Digidog” on Twitter two days after the cyber hound was filmed responding to a break-in and barricade situation in the Bronx.

“Shout out to everyone who fought against community advocates who demanded these resources go to investments like school counseling instead,” the congresswoman wrote on Twitter, linking to a story about the robo-dog, Fox News reported.

“Please ask yourself: when was the last time you saw next-generation, world class technology for education, healthcare, housing, etc consistently prioritized for underserved communities like this?” she added in a second tweet.

The new mechanical K9 is outfitted with lights and cameras to give visuals to officers “in real time” and weighs 70 pounds, according to Sgt. Jessica McRorie, a spokesperson from the NYPD who spoke to FOX 5 New York.

The dog can also open doors, traverse stairs and check out potentially dangerous areas so officers don’t have to risk their lives.