IRMO, S.C. – A young South Carolina mother was shot and killed in front of two young children outside of a Kroger’s grocery store on Valentine’s Day following an altercation with a stranger, according to reports.

Alexandria Cress Borys, 26, had been shopping at the store on Tuesday when she got into a verbal dispute with a complete stranger while packing groceries in her car in the parking lot, Borys’ husband, Tyler, told WIS-TV.

During the confrontation, a suspect later identified as Christina Harrison, 23, reportedly pulled out a gun and shot Borys in the back. The victim’s husband said it all played out right in front of their 2-year-old child and an infant, who were in the car, FOX 57 Columbia reported.

Alexandria Cress Borys, 26, was fatally shot at a grocery store in South Carolina on Tuesday during an argument with a stranger. (GoFundMe)

According to the Irmo Police Department, the homicide occurred about 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers arrived on scene shortly after the shooting and pronounced Borys dead.

Irmo police interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage in order to identify the suspect. Investigators learned the two women did not know each other prior to the confrontation. It’s also unclear what the women were arguing about, FOX reported.

“Unfortunately, this is a situation where tempers flared, and someone let anger get the best of them. One rash decision has impacted the lives of two families and countless others who witnessed this tragic event.” Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale said on Facebook. “Senseless is the only word I can think of to describe what happened today.”

After the shooting, Harrison fled from the parking lot, but called police and surrendered about 5:30 p.m. She was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center Tuesday night. According to jail records, she is charged with murder, unlawfully carrying a handgun and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Harrison was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, but her private attorney waived the hearing, the New York Post reported.

Tyler told local news outlets that Alexandria worked as a cosmetologist and was enrolled in nursing school. He said she was “the best wife you could ever ask for” and “a great mother.”

The husband also noted with sorrow that his wife’s death was only six days after her younger brother Brandon died from a gunshot wound. No further explanation was offered.

“A beautiful woman, wonderful mother, compassionate wife, trusting friend, and so so much more,” Tyler wrote on a GoFundMe page. “Alexandria was truly taken too soon.”