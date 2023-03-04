Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Alex Murdaugh was convicted Thursday of murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul. On Friday Judge Clifton Newman handed down his fate, a double life sentence. So the former prominent South Carolina attorney shaved his readily identifying full head of red hair as he begins his new life as an incarcerated lifer, the New York Post reported.

The disgraced and disbarred former lawyer, who kept his distinctive hair throughout the six-week murder trial, stares coldly ahead while wearing a yellow jumpsuit in the latest booking photo, which was taken as he was processed Friday into South Carolina’s Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center.

The facility in Columbia is a maximum-security, level-three prison for male offenders. Murdaugh will remain there in a single cell for the next 45 days until a permanent housing location is decided for him by authorities.

“He will be assessed, and we will determine what his permanent placement will be,” a source familiar with the process told Fox News.

Murdaugh was sentenced to consecutive life sentences. He potentially faces an additional 700 years in prison for his financial crimes. (SLED)

Murdaugh — “like all inmates” — will undergo a series of tests on his physical and mental health as well as an educational assessment. It is also standard procedure for male inmates to get some type of haircut, the South Carolina Department of Correction said, according to WLTX.

Once the evaluation period is finished, Murdaugh will be transferred to one of the state’s maximum-security prisons to serve out his double life sentence, SCDC noted.

The convicted killer still faces a slew of financial crimes, the total prison sentence for which could amount to more than 700 years.