Actor Alec Baldwin posted a video Saturday in which he bizarrely demanded justice for the woman he allegedly shot and killed on the New Mexico set of the movie “Rust” last fall.

Baldwin demanded that they do “everything in their power” to “find out what really happened.”

It was Baldwin that pulled the trigger on a prop gun that contained a live round, killing Halyna Hutchins.

In the video, Baldwin said that the only way to honor Hutchins is to “find the truth,” before going on to blame “right-wing hate” and “January 6th” as somehow being responsible for negative media coverage surrounding the shooting.

“The only way we can honor the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find out the truth. That’s what I’m working towards, insisting on, demanding, that the organizations involved in this investigation do everything in their power to find out what really happened,” said Baldwin.

Baldwin also claimed that it is a lie that he is not cooperating with investigators before seemingly admitting that he has not yet complied.

In a bizarre rant Alec Baldwin just compared his shooting of his cinematographer to Jan 6 and seemed to blame both on ‘right wing hate’ pic.twitter.com/BHrIdxugHy — Jack Posobiec 🍊 (@JackPosobiec) January 8, 2022

“Any suggestion that we’re not complying, myself and any lawyers I’m working with is a lie,” he said. “Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that’s bulls**t, that’s a lie.”

Then he added: “We are going to. As soon as we get through this process then by all means we will comply. But I have no worries about that. That’s all going to work itself out.”