In his first interview since the deadly incident on a New Mexico movie set, Alec Baldwin told ABC that he feels no guilt for the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust.”

In the exclusive interview, Baldwin said that he did not pull the trigger.

Baldwin was rehearsing an upcoming scene when he allegedly pointed a Colt 45 handgun at Hutchins, who was behind the camera.

Hutchins was shot and killed.

A month after the incident, Baldwin said that he “started cocking the gun” but did not pull the trigger.

“I feel that someone is responsible for what happened and I can’t say who that is. But I know it’s not me,” the actor told ABC.

“I mean, I honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might have killed myself,” Baldwin said.