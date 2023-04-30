Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PHILADELPHIA – Two police officers and a suspect were shot after an hours-long standoff in the Germantown section of Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

Both officers were wearing ballistic vests and expected to survive.

ABC6 reported that the suspect is hospitalized in stable condition.

The gunfire happened shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday in 400 block of West Bringhurst Street.

Police had responded at 4 a.m. after reports emerged that a man was locked inside a home, armed with a gun.

The suspect fired shots at the police from a third-floor window once officers arrived on the scene, leading to a standoff that lasted through the night.

At some point in the night SWAT officers lost communication with the man, so police entered the residence.

They encountered the man on the third floor. Officials say the suspect fired, hitting one sergeant and one officer in their vests.

Police returned fire and the suspect was shot and wounded.