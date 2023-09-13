Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. – The Calhoun County grand jury in Alabama indicted Antonio Ross on a charge of second-degree sodomy involving an underage female victim. He was arrested at a residence in the town of Weaver following the indictment, according to AL.com.

Ross, 19, was a walk-on football player for the University of Alabama. However, once the charges were announced the football program and school cut ties with him, Fox News Digital reported.

“Tonio Ross is no longer part of the program and has been removed from campus,” Alabama told the AP in a statement.

The case of sodomy was first reported to the Anniston Police Department, which investigated the allegations. The female juvenile victim was interviewed at the Calhoun County Children’s Advocacy Center, reported the New York Post.

The girl’s identity is protected and further details of the investigation have not been disclosed.

“This case highlights the need for these centers and funding for child advocacy workers who are specifically trained to interview children in a safe and comfortable space,” Weaver Police Lt. Andy Hunter told AL.com.

Ross was a student athlete primarily playing running back at Alexandria High School in Alexandria, Alabama before walking on with the Crimson Tide. He was listed in its 2023 football media guide as a wide receiver, but has since been removed.

After Ross was booked in jail on Monday, he was subsequently released on $50,000 bond.

