NEW YORK – Al Sharpton’s charity nearly doubled his compensation and also came close to shelling out $1 million on private jets and limousines so that he and his guests could attend “important gatherings.”

The Harlem-based nonprofit National Action Network, founded by Sharpton in 1991 and bills itself as an activist social justice organization, paid him $348,174 in 2021 as its president and CEO, along with an inflated bonus of $278,503. Moreover, NAN also gave Sharpton $22,117 worth of additional benefits for total compensation of $648,794, its latest tax filing shows, the New York Post reported.

Sharpton, 68, who frequently finds himself at the scene of volatile police actions, received total compensation of $347,183 in 2020.

According to The Post, NAN benefited from luxurious services by forking over nearly $1 million on private jets and limousine services.

The social justice organization paid $291,833 to Apollo Jets, which brokers private flights using aircraft from Lear jets to 737s. They also spent $650,134 on Carey International, a high-end car service.

Sharpton, NAN senior staff, along with victims’ families fly on the private flights to events, funerals and “important gatherings,” a NAN spokeswoman said.

“Some of it was me. Some of it was the chairman. Some of it was victims’ families,” Sharpton told The Post, while blaming canceled commercial flights due to the pandemic for the exorbitant expenses.

The non-profit organization seems to be profiting fairly well, allowing Sharpton to live lavishly. NAN raked in $11.1 million in revenue in 2020, the year of George Floyd’s death, and $7.3 million in 2021, for a hefty two year total of $18.4 million.