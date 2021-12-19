Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is responding to what is being called an “active attack” following reports of a shooting at Barton Creek Mall. KXAN reports that multiple 911 callers reported that “several people with guns and shots fired” near the food court.

Sources indicate that the term “attack attack” is used in order to get as many resources to a scene as possible in case they’re needed.

⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Police responding to shots fired at Barton Square Mall in Austin, Texas#Austin l #TX

Shoppers report they have been locked in stores, and are hiding in restrooms. Gunfire reportedly occurred near the food court. Injuries are unknown.

This is a developing situation! pic.twitter.com/lQJ0rofInT — Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) December 19, 2021

Details along with injuries are unknown at this time.