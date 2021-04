Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Austin, Texas – The Austin Police Department is responding to an active shooter situation on Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway in Northwest Austin near the Arboretum.

At this time APD is advising residents to shelter in place.

Austin Travis County EMS has confirmed 3 adults have been declared deceased on scene.

Our sources indicate that a massive police response in occurring. The public is being told to stay away from the area.