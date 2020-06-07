Dear Mr. Foley and Peloton,

I have shouted your praises for over two years now, and unfortunately I’m currently struggling to even look at my bike. I, like many of your other loyal customers, have been a police officer for almost 15 years.

I worked the streets of Dallas for 5 years and have spent the other years working for a small town in the Midwest.

Officers were murdered by a black man proclaiming Black Lives Matter.

It is extremely disappointing how the media continuously depicts false facts. Peloton, please do your research. The numbers don’t lie. More white men die in confrontations with police than black men, and police officers have more encounters with black men than white men.

With that being said, I as a police officer do not support the actions of the officer involved in the death of George Floyd. A large number of officers don’t support his actions and he will have his day in court. The actions of one individual do not represent the actions of all officers who wear the badge, just like the actions of one career felonious criminal don’t represent the actions of all African Americans. If the officer is found guilty there will be no group more pleased than the law enforcement community, because that is one less officer to tarnish our badge and all the good it represents.

Mr. Foley, should we judge you and the rest of the Peloton instructors based on the actions of Oliver Lee?

I do believe black lives matter! I also believe that white lives matter, Hispanic lives matter, Asian lives matter and all lives matter. This is the exact reason why myself and so many others took an oath; swearing to protect and serve your communities even if it costs us our lives.

Last time I checked, Peloton was a fitness program not a media outlet. Last I checked, every customer no matter their race, sex, age or profession purchased an expensive bike or tread and pays monthly dues for your services. Keep to the fitness. Keep your agenda out of it or you will soon see a mass exodus of loyal customers who once sung your praises and talked obsessively about your product.

Due to Covid-19, the 2020 Police Unity Tour was canceled. I am not sure if you are aware of that event so let me explain further. Directly from the Police Unity Tour website, “The Police Unity Tour is a bicycle ride beginning in Portsmouth, Virginia and ending at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington DC to raise awareness about those officers who have died in the line of duty and money for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.” Peloton’s law enforcement community (including widows and other family members of fallen officers) spent the entire month of May committed to daily rides in order to honor the officers who lost their lives selflessly protecting others. Each day represented several officers that died in the line of duty.

Mr. Foley, I understand that you may never read or respond to my email like I’m sure you have chosen not to do with all the other officers who have recently voiced their disappointment in your company. Don’t worry, someone will listen if you won’t. I am sharing this entire email with the hundreds of law enforcement officers who have poured their sweat all over that Peloton mat just as they have poured their sweat and blood all over the streets of your community and every other community around this nation!

Sincerely,

#4ThinBlueLine