A police officer in Arkansas has spent most of his adult life working in law enforcement, and now at 91, he has no plans to retire from serving the community he loves. Officer L.C. “Buckshot” Smith was born and raised in his small town of Camden, Arkansas, located about 100 miles south of Little Rock. He works for the local Camden Police Department, serving a community he’s called home for decades according to Fox 6.

His nickname “Buckshot” was given to him as a teenager and it stuck. For more than 40 years, “Buckshot” served as a deputy with the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department, also located in Camden. In 2010, he retired after 46 years and eight months of service but his retirement did not last long.

After five months, he was back at it when Camden PD recruited him over.

For more than a decade, he has worked four days a week, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

He serves as the department’s bailiff and also helps with its community watch program, doing everything from traffic stops to patrolling school zones to escorting funerals and parades.

“The gun and the badge don’t make a good police officer. You got to want to do it, and love people and care for folks,” he said.

Buckshot didn’t give a hint when he will finally hang up his badge and gun saying he will “let the Good Lord make that charge.”