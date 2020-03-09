NEW YORK – Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie keeps insisting, “Nobody has given me real hard data” on why the no-bail law is a menace, reported the New York Post Editorial Board. Well, last Thursday the NYPD dropped an avalanche of statistical evidence showing how it has led to a crime spike in the city.

Commissioner Dermot Shea and top police brass shared the proof:

Since the beginning of January there have been 1,482 suspects arrested for serious felonies that were subsequently released without bail only to commit another 846 new crimes. Over a third were re-arrested for one of the seven most serious crimes: murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny auto.

Shea said, “Each number represents a victim.”

Moreover, 11 percent of felony arrests didn’t go forward because district attorneys declined to prosecute, a rise of 34 percent from the same period last year. That’s almost certainly a result of another “reform” passed in the no-bail law, which drastically increases DAs’ workload for simply charging a suspect.

Crime in January jumped 30 percent from January 2019. Crime in February spiked 20 percent over last year. In all, the first two months of 2020 saw 803 more serious crimes committed than Jan.-Feb. 2019.

Heastie accused The Post and other news outlets of highlighting “cherry-picked stories” to deceive the public about the new law. But the NYPD stats show it’s far more than that, The Post reported.

Furthermore, Commissioner Shea isn’t alone in his analysis.

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. said that “one of the most concerning things” about the new measure is that law enforcement has to waste resources to “rearrest” people who are released and commit more crimes. He said the law puts communities in danger and is “empowering these criminals to actually continue their criminogenic behavior.”

Toulon was referring to Gerod Woodberry. According to the New York Post, the man had been jailed for reportedly robbing Chase banks in several New York City neighborhoods between Dec. 30 and Jan. 8. Nevertheless, the serial bank robber was accused of robbing a fifth bank, just one day after his latest release in January.

Pictured above is Scott Nolan. Although he was arrested three times in one day courtesy of New York’s bail reform law, he is not one of the 846 rearrests featured in Shea’s crime statistics since Nolan’s offenses occurred in the city of Troy. Consequently, the entire state is feeling the lawlessness facilitated by this “reform.”