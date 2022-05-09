Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WAVERLY, N.Y. – An 83-year-old New York woman was arrested after a robbery Friday morning at the Chemung Canal Trust Co. branch on Chemung Street in the Village of Waverly, according to reports.

Edna Jane Hallett was identified as the suspect. The octogenarian is charged with first-degree robbery, authorities confirmed, Star Gazette reported.

The crime that featured a highly unusual perpetrator occurred around 10:38 a.m., according to Sgt. Mark Mitchell of the Waverly Police Department.

Village police officers and the New York State Police responded to the scene. Officers located Hallett walking on nearby Pennsylvania Avenue afterward. It was unclear if she made off with any cash.

Mitchell wouldn’t say if Hallett displayed a weapon during the robbery, but said more information about the incident would be released later.

However, according to Yahoo News, Hallett walked into the bank sometime after 10:30 a.m. Friday and approached a teller with a handwritten note demanding money.

The demand note indicated Hallett had two hand grenades and a firearm in her purse. Moreover, the note said if the teller cooperated with the demands, no one would be injured, according to the criminal complaint.

The bank robbery not only featured an unusual suspect, but the crime itself was unique to the small community. Mitchell said he can’t recall any prior bank robberies in Waverly during his 38 years with the police department.

“We’re thankful for the quick response, and thankful our employees are safe,” Scott Heffner, Chemung Canal vice president and director of marketing said.

Hallett was booked at the Tioga County Jail, WENY reported. She was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.